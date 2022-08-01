Enugu Govt’s economic programmes yielding results, says Council

By Alex Enebeli

The Enugu State Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Council says innovative economic programmes of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is yielding the desired positive results in promoting and growing businesses in the state.

The council also described economic programme of EoDB as one of the key legacies Gov. Ugwuanyi would be bequeathing to the people of the state at the end of his administration.

It added that Enugu State under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s watch was the first to commence the reform process of Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria to promote businesses.

Speaking during the Council Meeting and Workshop with the Technical Working Group on EoDB, in Enugu on Sunday, Secretary of the EoDB Council, Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, applauded Ugwuanyi’s economic policies.

Ogbu-Nwobodo thanked Ugwuanyi who is the Chairman of the Council, for participating in the workshop aimed at strengthening the reform process of the body for optimal results towards the socio-economic advancement of the state.

Ogbu-Nwobodo, who is also the Director General of EoDB, maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration through EoDB, had made good strides and received remarkable commendations from reputable institutions and organisations about how businesses were being supported.

Speaking further at the Council meeting in Enugu, the DG of Enugu State EoDB, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness in making Enugu State conducive for businesses to thrive.

He also acknowledged the government’s support to the Council to drive the reform process.

According to him, the governor’s recent approval for the state to engage one of the top consultants in the country (Drakkevista Global Services, Lagos) in advancing the reform process of EoDB is yielding the desired positive results.

The DG reassured the government of the firm commitment of the Council to fully actualise his administration’s vision of not just providing critical infrastructure in the state but also creating wealth and the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Ogbu-Nwobodo disclosed that the outcome of the workshop, which was anchored by the Partner and Principal Consultant of Drakkevista Global Services, Lagos, David Uzosike, as the Resource Person, added more value to the council.

He expressed delight that “Enugu State is one of the 9 states out of the 37 Sub-national governments to approve and implement the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and World Bank recommendation of N145 per linear meter Right of Way (ROW).

“This was charged for laying of fibre optical cable by the Internet service providers in the state,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

