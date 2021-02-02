Enugu Govt. worry over apathy for COVID-19 sample test

Enugu State Government has expressed worry over apathy by residents of the state to go for COVID-19 sample test for effective prevention and cure.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, made the observation during a press briefing organised by the State Ministry of Information on Monday in Enugu.

Obi stressed that the number of sample tested at various sample collection centres would help the government to plan for intervention.

He said that the sample collection centres were in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that people should go to the centres to get tested.

“The government is not happy with the response it is getting from the sample centres because people are not coming out for test.

“We need correct figures and data from the sample centres to work effectively

“When you get tested, you provide valuable evidence and data for us to work with.

“The data for public health help in our responses, it is about the number of cases that determine the action the ministry of health, the government and stakeholders should take,” he said.

The commissioner added that international partners and agencies that helped to support disease control in the world work with figures and data.

According to him, one of the best ways to prevent the pandemic is making use of the non-pharmaceutical measure, which include all the COVID-19 rules.

He said non-pharmaceutical intervention included the same old hand washing, wearing of face mask, social distancing and using sanitisers, among others.

“It is important for us to wear mask as to avoid getting the virus as well as saving others,” he said.

Obi warned against people going to take vaccines from unauthorised places or persons in the state.

He added that all vaccinators must have due authorisation and authority paper from the ministry.

The commissioner thanked all health workers in the ministry for their tireless effort in fighting against the pandemic in the state.

He called on residents to allay fear from people on the COVID-19 Vaccine.

“People with negative conspiracy theories on the anticipated Federal Government COVID-19 vaccine should stop the rumour.

“We are here as a ministry to safeguard the health of our people and lead them to the right path that would continue to guarantee their health and well-being,’’ he said.

Also the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, said that the state community engagement, sensitization and mobilization of people were total.

Aroh added that the state government had engaged the entire 429 autonomous communities in the state, including religious leaders, among others on COVID-19 sensitisation.

He said that if the public would make it a duty by wearing face mask, the pandemic would be brought down by 90 per cent. (NAN)