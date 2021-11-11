Enugu Govt. warns residents against alleged illegal electricity connections

The Enugu State Government has warned residents of Enugu metroplis to desist from connecting electricity from dedicated lines feeding government establishments to private offices and homes.



In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, in Enugu on Thursday, the government described the act as criminal.



Orurua stated that the act included electrical load diversion, voltage (415) bypass, tapping and other forms of unlawful connections.



He further stated that the perpetrators were commiting “the surreptitious act to defraud the state government”.



He therefore ordered those involved in the “unscrupulous” act to disconnect the lines forthwith and desist from it or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.



He urged the residents to report any case of illegal and fraudulent connections in their area to the appropriate authorities for necessary action. (NAN)(

