Enugu Govt. warns residents against alleged illegal electricity connections

November 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Enugu State Government has warned residents of Enugu metroplis to desist from connecting electricity from dedicated lines feeding government establishments to private offices and homes.


In a issued by the Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, in Enugu on Thursday, the government described the act as criminal.


Orurua stated the act included electrical load diversion, voltage (415) bypass, tapping and forms of unlawful connections.


He further stated the perpetrators were commiting “the surreptitious act to defraud the state government”.


He therefore ordered those involved in the “unscrupulous” act to disconnect the lines forthwith and desist from it or prepared to face the full wrath of the law.


He urged the residents to report any case of illegal and fraudulent connections in their area to the appropriate authorities for necessary action. (NAN)(

Tags: , ,