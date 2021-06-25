Enugu govt. vows to arrest, prosecute loggers in Ngwo community

The Enugu State government, on Friday, vowed to arrest and prosecute loggers to stop the deforestation of the Milliken Hill axis of Ngwo community in Enugu North Local Government Area.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief Chidi Aroh, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Aroh said the government was concerned that such illegal activities persisted even after an earlier warning, which was widely circulated in the media.

“Enugu State government views with great concern the unabated, deliberate and wicked logging in and around the Milliken Hill in Ngwo community.



“This action has continued to negatively affect the natural ecosystem, biodiversity and climate of the area, and put the Milliken Hill Road at risk.

“Recall that the state government had previously warned against this illegal activity and indeed invited the press on a tour of Milliken Hill,” he said.

He explained that the essence of the tour was to bring to public notice the threat “this illegal and senseless act of a few has brought, not just to the environment but also the stability and sustenance of the Milliken Hill Road.”



The commissioner expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of the environment and infrastructure in the state.

According to him, the state government has mandated security agencies to clamp down on perpetrators of such acts to bring them to justice.



He further enjoined all well-meaning members of the public to assist in arresting defaulters by promptly alerting the security agencies whenever they are sighted engaging in their nefarious activities. (NAN)

