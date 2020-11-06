Enugu govt. trains 88 health workers to handle decontamination, infectious disease

At least 88 healthcare providers from the 17 local government areas of Enugu State on Friday participated in the state government-sponsored training on decontamination and handling of infectious diseases.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, said this on Friday, while declaring the one-day workshop open in Enugu.

Obi charged the participants to ensure that their families and communities benefitted from the training.

“You should not keep it to yourself but spread the message so that it will have greater impact and be beneficial to all.

“We have realised that health issues require team work and everyone getting involved to achieve the purpose of health education and awareness,’’ he said.

He urged them to work toward ensuring that the people obeyed simple health instructions and rules in order to reduce disease burden for all.

He further charged the citizenry to take environmental and personal hygiene seriously to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

The commissioner also admonished the residents to continue to comply with laid down preventive guidelines for COVID-19 in order to check the spread of the pandemic.

He urged them to abide by health instructions and advice if they hoped to stay safe from infectious diseases and enjoy a healthy life.

He said: “Our personal protection and that of the environment are very important.

“But it is more important to protect ourselves against vectors that come in contact with us or what we eat or drink every day.

“There is a need to properly cover what we eat, ensure we drink safe and well sourced water to remain healthy and drive away illnesses and infections.

“Our people individually and collectively must ensure that vectors, such as rodents and mosquitoes, are dealt with and not given any space within our neighbourhood and communities.’’

Earlier, Dr Eddy Ndibuagu, the Focal Person of Enugu State Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), said the programme was the second batch of training for health workers dealing with infectious diseases in the state.

Ndibuagu said that five participants were drawn from each of the LGAs, adding: “From each council area, we have three hygienists, one mortician and one ambulance driver.

“The state government provided two additional hygienists and an ambulance driver, bringing the number to 88,’’ Ndibuagu said.

According to him, the participants were selected by the state Primary HealthCare Development Agency after they found them to be on ground and dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

“They are to work as a team of five in each council area to see to the constant disinfection of the environment, such as markets and other public places where COVID-19 or other infections were reported.

“They will also ensure proper handling of patients diagnosed with infectious diseases, taking them to a doctor and ensuring proper burials for infectious corpses.

”They should also observe high hygienic practices and disinfecting the corpses and people involved in the burial,’’ he further said.

One of the participants, Mr Chinedu Okenwa, described the training as very beneficial to them.

He said he had learnt how and why he should be careful and abide by the rules, when disinfecting any infectious disease area. (NAN)