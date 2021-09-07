Enugu Govt. to support 50 hi-tech, innovation teams via ‘technovation’ conference

More than 50 hi-tech and innovative startup teams are to benefit from the forthcoming technovation conference in Enugu, says an official of Enugu State Government.

Mr Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on ICT and Innovation, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that on Sept. 2, Enugu city won the hosting right of the 6th edition of global technology innovation (“technovation’’) focused conference tagged “#StartupSouth6’’ in the South-South/South-East.

Obi-Nwankwo said that the conference would also provide platform for further training of the individual members of each team on their area of hi-tech and innovative specialisation.

He said that the conference breakout sessions covering six broad focus areas – business, technology, lifestyle, capacity development, early stage investing and policy – would further expand the horizon and business outlook of the teams.

According to him, it will also be a platform for the hi-tech and innovation teams to meet with the government and other captains of industries and seek further levels of synergy and collaboration.

“Hi-tech and innovative gurus and executives from search and social media giants i.e. Google and Facebook, executives from global payment company, Visa Card, Okta and Cummins, among others, will take up the breakout training sessions.

“It will provide a golden opportunity for our local hi-tech and innovative startups and these gurus/executives to meet one-on-one for further learning, linkages and partnerships.

“The conference will also showcase latest hi-tech and innovative technological devices and how best they can be used to sort out multi-tasks within minutes to achieve enviable and sure results,” he said.

The governor’s aide said that with the conference, teams would be able to form collaboration and break new hi-tech and innovative grounds with other teams in the state.

Obi-Nwankwo said that this move would lead to faster prosperity and expansion in the hi-tech/innovative environment within the state.

“Year in, year out, the hi-tech and innovative talents in Enugu State, especially those just graduating from myriad of higher institutions within, are being poached to other cities and some beyond the shores of the country.

“However, the state government had recently built and inaugurated a well-furnished hi-tech and innovative hub in the state to provide a place for new startups to start with.

“So, we also want these gifted youths to stay and push up all the state’s startup industries and contribute to our smart city projects as well,” he said.

NAN reports that the conference, which would hold between Oct. 28, and Oct. 29, would attract founders, investors, public officials and top technology brands across the regions, Nigeria and beyond.

The global “technovation’’ conference would also feature experts from San Francisco, South Africa, United Kingdom and Nigeria, among others.

The event is supported by Jet Motor Company, Printory.ng, Cobbs Automation, Nexford University, Bamboo Real Estate Developers, Njenje Media and Nike Lake Hotels among others. (NAN)

