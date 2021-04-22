The Enugu State Government, on Thursday, tasked town unions’ executives to embark on projects that would impact positively on lives and economy of community dwellers.

The Enugu Commissioner for Rural Development, Chief Emeka Mamah, gave the task while inaugurating the newly elected executives of Ahani-Achi Development Union (ADU) in Oji River Local Government Area.

Mamah, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mr Godwin Ezeilo, urged them to work harmoniously with traditional rulers in their communities.

According to him, but you must not interfere with the operations of culture and tradition of the community preserve for the traditional rulers.

“I urge all elected town union members in the state to have confidence in their traditional rulers, collaborate and work together for the peace and development of their communities.

“The responsibility of town unions executives is to develop the community, not to interfere in the culture of the community,’’ he said.

In his acceptance speech, the President-General of Ahani-Achi community, Chief Kingsley Eze, commended Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in the community and pledged to work harmoniously with all stakeholders.

“I thank God and everybody that made the election peacefully.

“I am grateful to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is behind the peace that we are enjoying in the community today,” he said.

Earlier, the Traditional Ruler of Ahani-Achi community, Igwe Raph Nzekwe, expressed gratitude to the commissioner for ensuring the community elect their choice of candidates.

Nzekwe promised to work harmoniously with the newly elected executives for effective development.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of Certificate-of-Return to all the newly elected executives of ADU, which included its Secretary, Mr Ihudiebube Chijioke; PRO, Mr Maurice Okafor; Provost, Mr Raphael Oha and others. (NAN)

