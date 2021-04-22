Enugu Govt tasks town unions on community development

The Enugu State Government, on Thursday, tasked town unions’ executives to embark on projects that would impact positively on lives and economy of community dwellers.

The Enugu  Commissioner for Rural Development, Chief Emeka Mamah, gave the task inaugurating the newly elected executives of Ahani-Achi Development Union (ADU) Oji River Local Government Area.

Mamah, represented by a Director the Ministry, Mr Godwin Ezeilo, urged them to work harmoniously with traditional rulers their communities.

According to him, but you must not interfere with the operations of culture and tradition of the community preserve for the traditional rulers.

“I urge all elected town union members the state to have confidence their traditional rulers, collaborate and work together for the and development of their communities.

“The responsibility of town unions executives is to develop the community, not to interfere in the culture of the community,’’ he said.

In his acceptance speech, the President-General of Ahani-Achi community, Chief Kingsley Eze, commended Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring in the community and pledged to work harmoniously with all stakeholders.

“I thank God and everybody that the election peacefully.

“I am grateful to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is behind the that we are enjoying in the community today,” he said.

Earlier, the of Ahani-Achi community, Igwe Raph Nzekwe, expressed gratitude to the commissioner for ensuring the community elect their choice of candidates.

Nzekwe promised to work harmoniously with the newly elected executives for development.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of Certificate-of-Return to all the newly elected executives of ADU, which included  its Secretary, Mr Ihudiebube Chijioke; PRO, Mr Maurice Okafor; Provost, Mr Raphael Oha and others. (NAN)

