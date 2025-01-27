Enugu Govt. targets 792,000 jobs in renewable energy by 2060

The Enugu State Government says it is targeting 792,000 jobs in renewable energy, waste management and reforestation sectors by 2060.

By Alex Enebeli

The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting in Enugu on Sunday.

He said that the State Government had approved the Enugu State Climate Policy and Action Plan (ESCPAP), making it the first subnational government in the country to adopt a long-term climate strategy that incorporates emissions modelling, microenergy and audits.

Onyia also disclosed that the EXCO also approved the Enugu State Off-Grid Electrification Policy Strategy Plan to expand electricity access to unserved and underserved communities.

This, he said, leveraged the distributed renewable energy solutions to drive economic growth and improve public service delivery.

“This action plan will help us enhance economic growth and are very important for us in job creation.

“We are looking at a situation where we facilitate the creation of 792,000 jobs in renewable energy, waste management, and reforestation by 2060.

“In terms of sustainable economic growth, ESCPAP is projected to drive a 25-fold increase in the state’s Gross Domestic Product by 2060 through investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green technology.

“On energy transition, the state, going by the policy, targets 80 per cent renewable energy usage by 2060, with a 60 per cent emissions reduction in the transport sector and a robust afforestation plan to enhance carbon sequestration,” Onyia said.

He further said that ESCPAP underscored Gov. Peter Mbah’s administration’s commitment to balancing economic transformation, environmental sustainability, innovation, inclusiveness, and climate resilience.

The SSG said the move ensured that the key sectors, such as agriculture, energy, and natural resources were climate-resilient and future-proofed against environmental challenges.

According to him, ESCPAP represents a pioneering effort to facilitate clean energy development, stimulate job creation, and foster green technology advancements.

“We do recall that Enugu State had started this policy design in the past eight months, and finally, after the surveys and after crunching the numbers from various instruments we used, we have come up with a policy and action plan.

“The comprehensive policy and action plan include the setting up of an ESCPAP Implementation Committee, comprising representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, and international donor organisations.

“This is to ensure effective execution of the policy’s goals as well as the introduction of a climate change curriculum in Enugu’s Smart Green Schools to equip the future generations with knowledge and skills in green innovation,” he said.

Also, Onyia said the Off-Grid Policy, “is designed to complement the Enugu State Electrification Policy that was passed in 2023 as the Enugu Electricity Law.

“This provides a framework that would catalyse private sector investment, enhance socio-economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life of Enugu people.

“This policy also recognises the importance of distributed renewable energy solutions, such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass. These will be the key drivers for electrification in the rural and peri-urban areas.”

“All these, according to the government, are in sync with the Mbah administration’s drive to grow Enugu’s economy to a $30 billion economy by 2031,” the SSG said. (NAN)