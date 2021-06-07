Enugu Govt. takes COVID-19, hypertension tests to churches

Enugu State Government on Sunday took its COVID-19 and high blood pressure free tests to some churches in Enugu South Local Government Area.


The Enugu South Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, Ms Juliet Ogoh, said the idea to ensure that every resident in the area  tested to ascertain their status.


Ogoh told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the exercise going on across the seven local government areas   the state.


“The is on in Enugu East, North, Nkanu East, West and Uzo Uwani and the only team in Enugu South.


“The people are responding positively. So far, we have tested over 2,000 residents,” she said.


She advised the people, especially the elderly, to take the opportunity to check their COVID-19 and blood pressure status.


“This will enable them to avoid slumping suddenly, their hypertension status is unknown. Also, it will help them to manage it, if their test showed they have it,” she said.


Ogoh said that those whose results were positive be referred to the appropriate  centres for attention.


She urged the residents not to be scared the test which, according to her, is in their own interest. (NAN)

