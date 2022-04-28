Enugu govt sponsors 260 young farmers to modern agriculture training

By Alex Enebeli

The Enugu State Government has sponsored no fewer than 260 youths drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, for training in modern agriculture in Nasarawa state.

The Special Adviser to the Enugu Governor on Agriculture, Michael Ogbuekwe, disclosed this on Thursday, while addressing the participants at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, before their departure.

He explained that the beneficiaries would participate in a two-week training at the CSS Global Farms at Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The governor’s aide said that the training is part of the concerted efforts of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration to engage youths in agriculture.

According to him, the training is to empower youths in the state to gain agricultural experiences in line with international best practices.

Ogbuekwe said Gov. Ugwuanyi is committed to agricultural development in Enugu, as well as efficient and effective involvement of the youth and other indigenes of the state in modern agriculture.

“We want our people to gather skills that they can give back to the ecosystem, the agricultural system,” he said.

The Special Adviser added that the 260 trainees would learn modern techniques in agriculture that would be replicated back home in Enugu State.

Ogbuekwe pointed out that agriculture contributes greatly to the Gross Domestic Product of national, state and local economies.

“What we want to achieve, according to the policies and programmes of our Governor, is that we want our rural communities to be the engine room of the economic development of our state.

“With the knowledge-based experience to be acquired from the training, we can see our young ones becoming business entrepreneurs with high standard of operations in the agricultural value chain.

“So, at the end of the day, we should see the products of this effort and expect to see partnership among these youths.

“We expect to see our youths keying into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) programmes, state grants, among others, to develop into successful agro-businessmen and women,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chidiebere Emehelu, an entrepreneur in food processing, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for giving them the rare opportunity to develop their agro skills.

She noted that agriculture is a big market with enormous opportunities, especially for the youth.

Emehelu expressed delight for the training because it would offer trainees a veritable platform to acquire more experience and add Enugu State to the map of food production in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.

Also speaking, Izuchukwu Obiekwe, another beneficiary, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the initiative, saying: “This opportunity is giving us a lifetime goal.

“We are thanking our Governor for the great opportunity and promise to do Enugu State proud over there,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

