Enugu govt seals Ogige Market in Nsukka

Traders at Ogige Market Nsukka in Nsukka Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State came to the market on Tuesday morning only to discover that some parts of the Market has been sealed by Enugu State Government (ENSG)

A trader in the market, who pleaded anonymity, whose shop is in the part of market sealed told our reporter that some officials of Enugu State Board of Internal revenue sealed the market Tuesday morning because of refusal of some traders in the market to pay N21,000 market annual fee approved by Gov Peter Mbah’s administration.

“Since Mbah assumed office last year he said every in the market will pay N21,000 annually to help his government in the development of Enugu State.

“Traders are feeling reluctant to pay because the increase is too much from the N3,000 we use to pay during Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,the immediate past governor of the state.

“It’s unfortunate that state government has made good its threat that if traders fail to pay Ogige market will be sealed,”he said.

Speaking, Mrs Ngozi Ozioko, Chairman of Ogige Market Almagamated Traders Association of Nsukka (OMATAN) said the sealing of some parts of the market was to make traders know that government is serious and there is no going back on the annual market fee of N21,000 approved by government.

“Some parts of the market is today t government to let traders know that government is serious.

“I have been telling traders in the market to pay the fee since January to avert sealing the market by government they are taking it as joke but this morning they are rushing to pay because government has sealed some parts of the market.

“I know the economy is hard, traders can pay the fee in instalment as it’s not compulsory traders must pay it the fee once.

“I am appealing to internal revenue to give us little time as traders are now rushing to pay the fee as approved by Enugu State Government, she said.

The chairman noted that traders not affected by the seal were free to open their shops for business whereas those affected by the seal would only be allowed to open their shops when they present evidence of payment.

When contracted, Mr Emmanuel Nnamani, the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue confirmed that the board sealed some parts of Ogige Market on Tuesday for failure of some traders to pay government approved annual market fee of N21,000

“Yes the board sealed some parts of the market and untill traders in these parts paid the fee the seal will remain.

“Anybody who unseal it without the board approval will be prosecuted,”he said.

Our correspondent reports that, officials of the board used red tap to seal some parts of Ogige Market on Tuesday with instruction on the seal.

“Sealed by Enugu State Internal Revenue, Unauthorised Unsealing will Attract Prosecution”.