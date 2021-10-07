Enugu govt. says malaria vaccine will reduce disease burden

The Enugu State Government says the new malaria vaccine will reduce disease burden among Nigerian children.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

NAN recalls that the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Oct. 6 approved and recommended the new malaria vaccine for children.

It will likely be added to routine vaccination campaigns in all countries, including Nigeria.

Ugwu said that malaria had remained an endemic health challenge since the vector that carries malaria, which is mosquito, leaves within the environment in this part of the world.

He said that eliminating malaria would help reduce the overall health burden on children and the entire health system in the country.

“Enugu State is most excited about this development.

“We believe in preventive health and it is clear that the vaccine will be a lasting solution to end the age-long challenge of malaria to our people.

“Over the years, malaria had dealt seriously with people all over the globe, including Nigeria.

“It is good that the vaccine administration will start with the children.

“And it will be a very big relief on our health system since vaccination is meant for total prevention of the endemic and age-long illness.

“The state government is ready and we have capacity to receive the vaccine and do a good job to ensure that every child gets it in due time without delay,” he said.

Ugwu, who is a public health expert, noted that malaria weakens one’s immune system, as well as lead to shortage of blood and finally to death.

“The menace of malaria also makes one to feel weak physically and throws up all sorts of problems for the body system leading to other underlying illnesses as well.

“We in this region, especially in the tropical region, are more vulnerable and susceptible to malaria,” he said.

The ENS-PHCDA boss said that “if we can effectively or totally eliminate malaria, most of our people will not be sick anymore” and “millions of lives would be saved by the singular action”.

He said that the agency was ready to roll the malaria vaccination out in the shortest time possible as it had done for all new vaccinations even the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...