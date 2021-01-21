Enugu Govt. revamps, deploys ambulances for emergency operations

Enugu State Government has revamped and deployed ambulances to the health sectors for effective response to emergencies and rescue operations in the state.

Enugu State Chief of Staff, Dr. Festus Uzor, handed over the revamped eight ambulances to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, in Enugu on Thursday.

Dr. Uzor said that the state government’s passion for delivery of quality healthcare services, including effective response to emergencies as well as rescue operations, was sacrosanct.

Dr. Uzor charged the state’s Ministry of Health to ensure immediate prioritisation and deployment of the ambulances across the state.

He maintained that the vehicles would augment the newly-procured ones in sustaining the state government’s rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency related cases, adding that the vehicles would be deployed on roads.

“I urge Enugu State Medical Emergency Response Team (ESMERT) to ensure that these vehicles are put in their appropriate use.

”We want to start seeing these vehicles in operations immediately and ensure that they are effectively maintained and always on the road to deliver services to the residents of Enugu State,” he said. Dr. Uzor explained that the hitherto dilapidated ambulances were revamped following the intervention of the State Executive Council. He commended the State Ministry of Transport for the timely delivery of the vehicles, and for all their successes in ensuring good traffic management in the state.

“We thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for prioritising health issues in Enugu State, for the safety and wellbeing of the people,” Dr. Uzor said. In his response, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Obi, stressed that the ambulances were duly repaired to complement the new ones procured last year in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Obi applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for revamping the emergency department of the State Ministry of Health, pointing out that the gesture was not only life-saving but also another demonstration of his resilience and commitment to combat the scourge of COVID-19. In his remark, the Commissioner for Transport, Mr Mathias Ekweremadu, stated that the vehicles were revamped to standard to render any form of service.

Ekweremadu thanked the governor for his administration’s interventions in the transport sector and beyond. According to him, ” in our area, transport sector, towing vehicles, motorcycles and other working equipment were purchased for us. ”Recently, our staff were converted to civil servants and there was an advert for recruitment of additional 1,000 youths of Enugu State as Traffic Officers and Forest Guards.

”Above all, our staff are living up to expectation because of the motivation from Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration,” Ekweremadu said. (NAN)