Enugu State Government on Friday received a team of British Business Experts on Entrepreneur and Technology.



Receiving the team, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said his administration’s primary objective is to o for those things that will make the state first among equals in the country.



Ugwuanyi, represented by the Special Adviser on Inter-State Affairs, Mr Madus Mathis, noted that the state is technological driven and will raise young men and women in that aspect.



According to him, the state has lands that will accommodate any kind of investment and projects.



“I want to assure you that you did not make a mistake to launch your business here.



” I want you to know that Enugu people love good things and will do everything to ensure you achieve your purpose.



“Be assured of the state support of whatever good intention you have,” the governor said.



Earlier, the Director of Operation, ECO TECH (ETS), based in Britain, Dr David Bruce-Day, said there are potentials in Enugu state that needed to be tapped and harnessed.



Bruce-Day noted that his team dealt in areas of entrepreneur, technology, renewable energy and global customer educational services.



“There are much we can do to add value to Enugu people, we love Ndigbo because they are very hospitable and industrious.



“We have set up a lot of projects in Imo and Rivers States and we want to do same in Enugu.



“I have also met with CEOs in Nnewi with the aim to bringing industrialisation to the southeast and south-south and I can assure you that the hidden place of Africa in terms of entrepreneurship is in Ndigbo,” Bruce-Day said. (NAN)

