Enugu govt. organises ICT training for civil servants

Enugu State Government on Monday began a three-week training for civil servants in the state on Information Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance their service delivery.

Mr Ken Chukwuegbo, State’s Head of Service, who declared the training open in Enugu, said that the essence of the exercise was to enhance the intellectual ability of civil servants.

Chukwuegbo said it was also to meet up with the demands of modern administrative engagements.

According to him, the programme is to get a civil service knowledge based society; training is utmost.

” For any government to be successful, it requires the inputs of civil servants, ” the head of service said.

He commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for being in the vanguard of changing the face of civil servants in the state through innovations, reforms and commitment to their welfare.

He advised the trainees to show utmost interest in the programme by paying attention.

” When you acquire new knowledge, you acquire new skills; not just for the government but for self development; so you can cope with the challenges that are associated with your duties, ” Chukeuegbi said.

Mrs Chinwe Anibeze, Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Labour and Productivity, expressed delight at the training and assured that it would bring positive development to the state.

Also, in his remark, Dr Louis Ifeanyi-Nwobodo, Resource Person and Director, Information Technology, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, said that the training would make the civil servants to be ICT compliant. (NAN)