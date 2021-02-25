Enugu Govt. launches loan scheme for entrepreneurs

February 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Enugu State Government, through the state’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Centre, has  launched a loan scheme for entrepreneurs in the state.

The scheme,  known as “Enugu SMEs Micro Credit Lending Programme”, was created to help entrepreneurs  in the state to access loans for growth.

Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah,  Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on SMEs Development,  made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, the programme offers  an opportunity for SMEs to access a maximum loan of  N300,000 with nine  per cent yearly interest.

Chilo-Offiah said that the loan would be for  12 months, with applicants enjoy one month moratorium.

He said that Enugu State SMEs Centre had been in the vanguard of promoting and assisting entrepreneurs in the state, urging interested candidates to apply for the loan.

The special adviser said the centre was assisting entrepreneurs to actualise their dreams of creating jobs and becoming self reliant through innovations and dedication. (NAN)

