Enugu Govt launches 19 ”SuperSites” for smooth COVID-19 vaccination

The Enugu State Government has launched 19 SuperSites for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA) has said.

Ugwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday that sites were opened to create more access and reach for the exercise.

NAN reports that state government on June 2, began administering the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. especially health workers, security men, the elderly and critical leaders.

NAN reports that 33,800 persons were vaccinated during the first jab.

”The state government through the agency opened one supersite in each of the 17 local government areas and two within the Enugu metropolis.

”The superite concept is a fall out of what we learnt during the administration of the first jab.

“The site is to complement the three fixed posts within the PHCs and two mobile posts for the vaccination in each council area.

“The concept of the supersites for vaccination is to liberalise the vaccination and take care of heavily or densely populated areas within each council area and metropolis.

“It will make the vaccines closer to the bulk of the population in order to ensure effectiveness in meeting the targeted population,’’ he said.

The executive secretary noted that for Enugu metropolis, two super-sites for COVID-19 had been located in Shoprite mall and within the premises of University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC).

“We are looking at opening additional super-sites in Enugu metropolis due to the very high population within the metropolis to effectively reach the people.

“We are working on opening new sites within Ogbete Main Market as well as in one more shopping mall either in Roban Store or SPAR mall,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the state government on March 8, received 65,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abuja.

The state-wide COVID-19 vaccination began across the state on March 19.

The ENS-PHCDA had deployed 102 well-trained vaccination teams for the exercise. (NAN)