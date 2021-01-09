Enugu Govt inaugurates panel of inquiry on Oruku crisis

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated a Panel of Inquiry on the recent crisis in Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Inaugurating the panel in Enugu on Friday, Ugwuanyi urged the people of the community to embrace peace, which his administration had strived to entrench and nurture in the state.

He said the government and people of the state received the sad news of the incident with rude shock.

Members of the panel include Justice Harold Eya as Chairman and the Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council of the state, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu.

Other members include Dr Godwin Anigbo as the Secretary, Prof. Chris Onah, Mr Anthony Ogbu, Dr Chinwe Onah, and Mr Paschal Okoloagu to serve as counsel for the panel.

Ugwuanyi noted that the panel was constituted in pursuant to Section 4(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap. 24, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004.

He outlined the terms of reference of the panel to include, ascertaining the number of persons killed or injured.

“Identify persons, group or institutions who either by acts or omissions are directly or indirectly involved in, or sponsored the crisis.

“Investigate any other matter (s) that may come to the knowledge of the panel in the course of the inquiry, not covered in these terms of reference.

“To make recommendations regarding persons whom the panel finds culpable or blameworthy in connection with the crisis.

“Generally make recommendations in the light of its findings on how to prevent similar crisis in future and make other recommendations which the panel may consider appropriate in view of its findings.”

Ugwuanyi gave the panel two months to complete their assignment and urged it to discharge the task which outcome would inform further actions by government.

Responding on behalf of other members of the panel, Eya appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state in such capacity, pledging to carry out the task with diligence. (NAN)