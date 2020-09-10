Enugu Govt. inaugurates 9-member committee on status of state property

Share the news













The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, on Thursday inaugurated a nine-member ad hoc committee on the status of property belonging to the state government. Ortuanya who inaugurated the committee on behalf of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, expressed confidence that the committee will deliver on the assignment. He said that the state government gave the committee two months from the date of its constitution and inauguration to deliver.

Ortuanya said: ”when Enugu State was created on Aug. 27, 1991 and subsequent creation of Ebonyi State on Oct. 1, 1996, Enugu acquired property. ” Some of these property have been monitised and they may be found within the state or other parts of the country. ” On this note, the state government deemed it necessary to identify and determine the status of the property. ” This will aid government to know the number of assets the state owns, the status and the necessary actions to be taken by the state, ” he said. Ortuanya noted that the terms of reference for the committee are, ” to identify Enugu State Government properties where so ever found.

” To determine the status of Enugu State Government properties where so ever found, determine the level of compliance to monetisation of the Enugu State property. ” Identify state landed property in and outside the state, verify the claims of individuals or corporate bodies to the property. ” Identify the level of indebtedness of individuals and corporate bodies to the state with respect to landed property allocations, ” Ortuanya said. He said that the government also mandated the committee to make further findings and recommendations that are reasonably incidental to the attainment of the above objectives. Ortuanya said that the committee is been chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze while SA to the Governor, and SSG’s office Mr Monday Okeke serves as the secretary. Other members includes, Mr Livinus Okoro, the Auditor General of Enugu State, Mr Charles Ngene, the Deputy Director, Town Planing. Also, Mr Dennis Ezema, Mr Kingsley Chime, Chief Jeff Ogbodo, Mr Joshua Udeh, Mr Ebuka Odoh.

In his response, the chairman of the committee, Prof. Okwueze thanked the state government for founding the members of the committee worthy of such assignment. He noted that the term of reference of the assignment is appeared loaded but ready serve the state in any capacity. ” On behalf of the committee, I assured the state government that we shall do our best in carrying out this noble assignment expeditiously. ” With the confidence posited on us, i am sure that we are going to deliver and timely, ” Okwueze said. (NAN)