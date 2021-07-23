Enugu Govt. inaugurates 11-man COVID-19 project committee

The Enugu State Government on Friday inaugurated an 11-man state project steering committee for the Nigeria COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (COPREP) to enhance COPREP activities.

Inaugurating the committee at the State Government House, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, charged the members to leave indelible marks on the sands of time.

Ortuanya, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, named the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Obi, as the chairman.

He outlined the responsibilities of the committee to include, overseeing project implementation at the state level.

He said the committee is to review and approve the state’s Incident Action Plan (IAP) for onward transmission to the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU).

Other task is to oversee the State Coordination Unit (SCU) to ensure timely implementation of the project and ensure that financing from Nigeria COPREP complements financing from other sources and efficiently utilised.

He acknowledging the calibre of the committee members.

Ortuanya said: “it is my prayer that you will bring to fore, your wealth of experience on this assignment, propel our state on an enviable height among equals while leaving indelible marks on the sands of time.”

In his vote of thanks, the chairman of the committee, Dr Obi said that COPREP would help the state in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a committee, we will do our best to actualise the objectives of this assignment.

“On behalf of the committee, we are grateful for inaugurating us as a committee and promise to deliver on the assignment and in service to humanity,” Obi said.

Other members of the committee includes, the Commissioners for Finance, Mrs Adaonah Kene-uyawune; Budget and Planing, Dr David Ugweunta, Information, Mr Chidi Aroh; and representative of state COVID-19 task force, Prof. Ed Nwobodo.

Others are: the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi; the Emergency Operation Centre Incident Manager, State Ministry of Health, Dr Boniface Okolo; the Executive Secretary Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENSPHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu.

The rest are: Executive Secretary, Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage, Dr Edith Okolo; the WHO representative, Dr Ada Erinne; and the representative from United Nation’s International Children’s Emergency Fund, Dr Ifeyinwa Anyanyo. (NAN)

