Enugu Govt. holds emergency security meeting

Enugu State Government on Tuesday held an emergency Security meeting at Government House, Enugu to review the security situation in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, made available to newsmen in Enugu.

According to the statement, the meeting, which was chaired by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi and the heads of Security Agencies in the state.

Meanwhile, the Tricycle and Motorcycle Riders Associations in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Council Areas of Enugu State have resolved that their members should desist from operating in the two council areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This is also contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman Enugu State Tricycle Association, Mr Benjamin Ika and other leaders from the two Council Areas, made availabile to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday.

They also directed all Keke and Okada operators to withdraw their services in Aguibeje and Iyionu communities in Igbo-Eze North LGA with effect from June 7, 2022, till further notice.

The leaders requested security agencies in the state to enforce their resolutions. (NAN)

