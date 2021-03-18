The Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency ( ECTDA) on Thursday demolished residence of

the Chancellor of Coal City University (CCU) Mr. Chinedu Ani, over blockage of waterways.



The building located at Government Reserved Area (GRA), Enugu is said to be blocking natural water outlet linking Onoh Quarters in Ekulu GRA to Oshimili up to Enugu-Onitsha

Expressway.



Speaking to newsmen, the Executive Chairman ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh said the agency got legal approval for the demolition.



According to him, Ani was given an approval to build on 5858.013 sq.m in 2016 but he went beyond the approval given to him.



He said that the estate management petitioned the agency in 2019 but the matter did not proceed further due to some reasons.



“So when I assumed office, they petitioned again that the development by Ani constitute a nuisance by encroaching the waterways and access road leading to Trans-Ekulu.



“We wrote him severally but he never responded and this blockage is causing serious traffic at Trans-Ekulu,” Onoh said.



The chairman said that he converted the Ekulu River to fountain and swimming pool which was not part of the original plan.



“We obtained a court order empowering us to demolish his illegal structures but he refused to comply rather he bragged that he is untouchable,” he said.



Onoh added that he carried his action according to the master plan of Enugu state, saying that he had no sentiment when discharging his duty.



“I have no regret because it was done according to the law establishing ECTDA and we are serving Enugu people.”



Reacting, Ani said that the order to demolish had been vacated by magistrate court.



He recalled that Josef Onoh, who is now the chairman of ECTDA and brother, sold the land to him after assuring him that the road in contention was created by their father who later dismantled it.



Ani also said the portion in contention was sold by their father to one Mr. Walter Anieke who later sold it to him.



“It was after Josef heard how much I bought the portion from Walter that he demanded some money from me. This is where the problem started.



“If they say I am encroaching, this place belong to private and not government and I bought it fenced.



“I don’t know what is happening because they have gone to destroy my compound leaving the portion in contention,” Ani said.



He added that the survey plan covered the area.

“I was shocked and surprised when I saw people this morning destroying my house but I leave everything to God,” Ani said. (NAN)

