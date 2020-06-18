Enugu govt. clarifies land clearing around IMT, NTA office

Share the news













Enugu State Government has clarified clearing of land around the premises of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and the Zonal Headquarters of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Enugu.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Chidi Aroh, made this known in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

He explained that the area being cleared was solely for temporary use.

As holding area of the state’s Committee on Enforcement of Interstate Movement Restrictions for the Containment of the Spread of COVID-19 and for safe-keeping of violators’ vehicles seized in the course of its duty.

Aroh noted that the clarification became necessary following apprehension of residents of the state, especially owners of landed property around the area.

He said the government or any of its agencies had no intention to forcefully or compulsorily acquire any parcel of land aforementioned for any reason whatsoever.

“The state government, therefore, wishes to reassure all land owners in and around the aforementioned areas.

“And indeed the entire state residents, of the commitment to protect the rights of Ndi-Enugu and all Nigerians to acquire and own property legitimately in the state,’’ the commissioner said. (NAN)

Related