Enugu Govt cautions NERC, EEDC against overcharging electricity consumers

The Enugu State Government says it will not condone any act of overcharge or extortion of electricity consumers in the state by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Gov. Peter Mbah gave the warning on Thursday while declaring open a three-day Customer Complaints Resolution Meeting organised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) in Enugu.

Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, identified electricity as a product, adding that it should have cost implications which should be fair and reflective of economic realities to all stakeholders.

“I urge NERC not to derail on the steady and quality power supply according to the band classifications,”

According to him, the state government is committed to ensuring that people have access to electricity services in the state.

The governor said that the government was currently studying underserved and unserved communities and would soon constitute the management of the newly established Enugu State Electrification Agency.

“Enugu State is poised to catalyze the economic growth of the South-East through a cost effective and efficient power supply to grow our Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and industries among others,”.

While commending NERC for organising this event, the governor charged the regulatory body to endeavour to resolve most of the challenges faced by customers as complained by them.

He said that the government had started engaging with developers and investors interested in setting up power generation plants under the willing-buyer and willing-seller commercial agreement.

Mbah said that when completed, it would catalyze economic and industrial growth of the state and South-East. (NAN)



By Stanley Nwanosike