Enugu Govt. begins enforcement of sanitation rate payment

September 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



  Government it has begun enforce the payment of the 2020 and 2021 sanitation rate.
The Director of the Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA), Mrs Amaka Anajemba, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.


Anajemba said the establishment had embarked on a door--door revenue drive, adding that defaulters would be arrested and dealt with according the enabling law of the state.
According her, the authority use the exercise carry out payment verification and enforcement for 2020 and 2021.
She urged residents pay their rates with ESWAMA’s approved bank account details.


“Do pay cash anyone but government and ESWAMA direct bank account.
“The authority did mandate or direct any group or organisation collect payment on its behalf.


“Based on this clarification, the is advised report any such persons the authority and police,” she stated.


The ESWAMA boss added that the  enforcement team for the exercise had already been deployed to the field.
“And if you have paid, present evidence of payment to them, otherwise come to the ESWAMA headquarters to collect your demand notice,” she stated. (NAN

