Enugu Govt. begins enforcement of sanitation rate payment

Enugu State Government says it has begun to enforce the payment of the 2020 and 2021 sanitation rate.

The Managing Director of the Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA), Mrs Amaka Anajemba, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.



Anajemba said the establishment had embarked on a door-to-door revenue drive, adding that defaulters would be arrested and dealt with according to the enabling law of the state.

According to her, the authority will use the exercise to carry out payment verification and enforcement for 2020 and 2021.

She urged residents to pay their rates with ESWAMA’s approved bank account details.



“Do not pay cash to anyone but Enugu state government and ESWAMA direct bank account.

“The authority did not mandate or direct any group or organisation to collect payment on its behalf.



“Based on this clarification, the public is advised to report any such persons to the authority and police,” she stated.



The ESWAMA boss added that the enforcement team for the exercise had already been deployed to the field.

“And if you have paid, present evidence of payment to them, otherwise come to the ESWAMA headquarters to collect your demand notice,” she further stated. (NAN

