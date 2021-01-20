Enugu Govt. awards N600m contract for rehabilitation of 9th Mile water scheme

Enugu State Government has awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile water scheme at the cost of N600 million to boost water supply in the state.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Mr Anthony Onyia in Enugu on Wednesday said the contract was awarded to FordMarx Nigeria Ltd.

Onyia said that the ‘Crash Programme’ water supply would be solar powered to address the peculiar challenges of power supply.

He said that the contract, which had a six month duration, would boost the volume of water being supplied to the state metropolis and its environment.

He posited that the rehabilitation would ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji River, Ajali and Iva Valley water schemes to Enugu metropolis.

The special adviser said that the project had a two year warranty and maintenance period by the company.

He explained that the project was a network of 12 boreholes, connected to a massive pumping station and a mini treatment plant that would reticulate water to Enugu metropolis through transmission pipelines.

Onyia also disclosed that the state government had commenced the bid opening and evaluation meeting for new Okwojo-Ngwo boreholes augmentation in Udi Local Government Area to Enugu metropolis. The special adviser explained that the Okwojo-Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis had a network of 10 solar powered boreholes and a newly conceived design that would boost water production and distribution in the state. He said that it would equally augment the existing water schemes to effectively manage and meet the demands of the growing population in the metropolis.

According to Onyia, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is not relenting in its bid to increase the sources of potable water supply, and to maintain existing facilities. He reassured residents of the state that they would soon enjoy adequate water supply. In a related development, Enugu State Government has engaged a consultant to prepare engineering designs for the transmission, distribution of pipelines, reservoirs and booster stations for Nsukka Water Supply Project.

The state government said in a statement signed by Onyia, that the Nsukka water supply project would have its link from Adada River Dam to ensure adequate supply of water to the people of Nsukka area. The statement noted that the construction of the Dam and Water Treatment Plant was part of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources project.

It noted that the state government would do the pipelines construction right from the dam site to the booster stations and reservoir which would be located at elevated points and distribution pipelines in Nsukka. (NAN)