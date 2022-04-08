Enugu govt. approves training of traffic officers to promote service delivery

By Stanley Nwanosike

Twenty traffic officers from the Enugu state Ministry of Transport will undergo a training programme at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy, Udi, to promote professionalism and quality road management service delivery in the state.

This indication was given by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Ogbonna Idike, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Saying that the Enugu State Government has approved the training, Idike said the training, which would last two weeks, would be in the form of intensive classroom and field exercises.

The permanent secretary said that at the end of the training, the trainees would be certified and “they will get ready to be given more tasks commensurate with their new level of learning and exposure”.

“Approving such training at the highest road traffic control and management academy in Africa (FRSC Academy, Udi), shows the premium and interest Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has placed on sound and qualitative training of traffic officers under the ministry in the state.

“It also shows the concern of the governor to issues of safety and well-being of the residents as well as ensuring road discipline and orderliness by motorists in the state,” he said. (NAN)

