Enugu govt. approves Nov. 23 for 2nd Coal City International Marathon

Enugu State Government has approved the 2ndedition of Coal City International Half-Marathon to be held within Enugu metropolis in November.

Inaugurating members of 2019 Coal City International Marathon Organising Committee on Tuesday in Enugu, Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Henrietta Ani, said the marathon would hold on Nov. 23.

Ani charged members of the committee to work for the success of the 2ndedition of the half-marathon, adding that Zippsports was partnering the ministry to organise the event.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had in June this year approved the state’s hosting of 2019 edition of the Coal City International Marathon.

”Today, I am inaugurating you to go out to the field and work for its success,’’ she said.

The permanent secretary said that local and foreign athletes from different parts of the world would participate in the international marathon.

Later, Managing Director of Zippsports, Nzube Ndiokwelu, enjoined members of the organising committee to work assiduously for the success of the marathon.

“We had financial, technical and logistic challenges in the previous edition and will not allow such to repeat.

“I am enjoining all members of the committee to work for the success of the 2019 marathon edition as one big family,’’ Ndiokwelu said.

He explained that Zippsports was the franchise owner and marketer of the marathon, while Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports is providing the platform as other interested marketers were invited to market the marathon.

Responding, co-Chairman of the committee and Chairman of Enugu State Athletics Association, Mbonu Obiukwu, said the committee would overcome the problems encountered in the maiden edition of the marathon in 2019. (NAN)