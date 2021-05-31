Enugu govt announces June 7 as school resumption date

May 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Enugu State Ministry of Education fixed Monday, June 7, as the resumption date for third-term of the 2020/2021 academic session for pupils and students of all primary and secondary schools the state.

The announcement is contained a statement issued the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche , Monday Enugu.

The commissioner advised parents and guardians to “ensure your wards complete all holiday assignments given to them before schools reopen”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the school resumption date was earlier scheduled for Monday, May 31, following a holiday for pupils/students in the state. (NAN)

