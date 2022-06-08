Enugu Governorship: Obi-Ozoemena dumps APGA, picks ADC governorship ticket form

Rev. Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, erstwhile Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, has dumped the party and switched over to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi-Ozoemena in pursuance of his 2013 Enugu State Governorship ambition, also obtained the ADC governorship form in the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after returning to Enugu on Wednesday, he noted that with his new platform, he and his teeming supporters are battle-ready to “go for gold”.

According to him, ADC is a peaceful platform. Our eyes are firmly on the crown and I thank the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, and the entire ADC family for this opportunity.

Obi-Ozoemena, who is a philanthropist, said: “For us, this is a peaceful, prosperous home and only God can stop us.

“We have put behind us the stage-managed and sellout acts of APGA officials in Enugu State, leaving them to God almighty for judgment.

“We have impeccable information, facts and figures to expose gullible players of the party in the state.

“However, we have chosen not to be distracted, deterred or discouraged in our august mission to exterminate inept, ‘vision-less and motion-without-movement governance’ in Enugu State. Enugu State people are tired.

“We are on a rescue mission to create employment for our people, especially the youths.

“When elected; we will establish cottage industries to transform our health sector, security and stable electricity; to provide potable water for our people and to offer transparent and participatory governance in line with global best practices”.

Obi-Ozoemena said that his entrance into the governorship race is an answer to divine call “to rescue my people, the long suffering people of Enugu State”.

“I am also reiterating my resolve to push through my ambition beyond all calculated tides,” he said.

His switch to the ADC is coming days after the US-based clergyman missed clinching the APGA governorship ticket at a primary election which he had described as “dishonest, stage-managed and sellout exercise”.

Obi-Ozoemena had contested for the same office in 2019 under the umbrella of United Democratic Party (UDP); but lost to the incumbent governor, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the general election, as second runner up.

He was also the first candidate to openly declare that he would not subject Ugwuanyi’s victory to litigation and subsequently paid the governor a courtesy call to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship. (NAN)

