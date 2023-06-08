Enugu Governor visits Tinubu, harps on partnership with FG

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has said there is the need to partner with the Federal Government for development

He made the assertion while addressing the State House Press Corps after visiting President Bola Tinubu Thursday.

Governor Mbah said, “I came and frankly I brought to the President, the warm greetings and best wishes from the government and the people of Enugu state.

“But, above all, you may also know already that we made massive campaign promises to the people of Enugu. And we also have expressed humongous vision. We’ve taken a bold view of what the new group could achieve in the next four years, in terms of growing our economy from the current levels to $30 billion.

“And one of our core governance philosophy is to collaborate and to have partnership, and we have identified the federal government as our core partner.

He added, “We have a number of dominant assets in Enugu which we believe partnering with the federal government, we’re able to transform them into productive assets.

“A lot of people do not know, but we have huge mineral resources…And these resources are sitting under our ground not being productive. So we believe with the partnership we’re trying to basically build with the federal government, we’re able to transform these assets into productive assets.

“Of course, you know that the growth level we have proposed is one that is going to be driven by private sector and private sector want the ease of doing business and one of the core indicators of the ease of doing business is security and infrastructure.

“So we also had that conversation with Mr. President. We have made a very strong announcement.

“We’ve banned sit at home on Mondays in Enugu. And obviously, what that means is that we will, of course, need to, you know, heighten our security, tackle the challenges that would flow from that, and, you know, essentially that’s what I have come to do.

“And finally, we also of course, talked about the release of Nnamdi Kanu. You know, that the South East has made a collective demand to have Nnamdi Kanu released. And we basically identified with that and request, Mr. President, who in his inaugural address promised the people that he’s going to engender national healing and he’s going to serve with compassion. So we’ve basically informed him that this would serve as a pointer to his administration’s extension of hands of fellowship..”