Enugu governor pardons 25 prisoners

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has granted pardon to 25 inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Custodial Centres in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

Ortuanya said that the affected inmates were from the correctional facilities in Enugu, Oji River and Nsukka.

He said that the governor granted the pardon based on recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said that the governor in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 212 (I) (a-d) of the 1999 Constitution as amended approved the pardon.

The breakdown revealed that 19 of the beneficiaries were from Enugu Custodial Centre, five from Nsukka Custodial Centre, while one came from Oji-River Custodial Centre. (NAN)

