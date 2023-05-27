Enugu Gov.-elect declares assets

By Alex Enebeli

The Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, on Friday, declared his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), saying it was obligatory of every public officer to do so as required by law.

Mbah, who visited the South East Zonal Office of the CCB in Enugu on Friday, where he submitted his asset declaration forms, said the exercise was critical in the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

After submitting the forms to the Federal Commissioner in charge of the South East Zone of the CCB, Mr Benedict Umeano, the Governor-elect said: “As the Chief Executive, we are meant to uphold the law.

“It is also incumbent on us to act lawfully, and what we have simply done here today is in line with the new direction of my career.

“As you also know, I am now migrating from the corporate environment to the public sector and in the private sector, we have Codes of Corporate Governance and here in the public sector, we also have the Code of Conduct for the public servants.”

He stated that by filling the forms, he had complied with the requirements of the law, adding that the process was quite seamless.

“We have populated the forms, and we have also, in the presence of a Notary Public, executed the law as required and my administration shall be upholding these requirements for all public officers.

“It is mandatory and it’s not an option. As public servants, we are not left with any option, but to fill our CCB forms. We must abide by the provisions of the law,” Mbah said.

Earlier, the CCB Federal Commissioner, Umeano, commended Mbah for leading by example by declaring his assets without delay.

“By the grace of God, by Monday, he (Mbah) will be the chief law officer of the state and by this submission, he has shown that he is going to lead by example.

“He has given a good example to the rest of the other politicians and even those who are going to be his functionaries that they have to comply with the rule of law,” he said. (NAN)