Enugu Fire Service receives 671 rescue calls in 2021

The Enugu State Fire Service said on Wednesday that it received 671 rescue or emergency calls in 2021.

The Chief Fire and Rescue Officer of the state, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ohaa said the rescue calls were attended to by seven fire service stations, three fixed fire units and one fire service mobile unit of the Service in the state.

He said that most of the calls were for building rescue, adding that the service received 435 of such calls in 2021.

According to him, Ogui Road Fire Service located in Enugu metropolis, which is the oldest fire service station in the state, received the highest rescue calls of 381 within the period under review.

He said: “In the period under review, rescue calls for bush fire is 93 and we received 55 rescue calls for vehicles on fire or occupants trapped.

“Rescue calls for dumpsters on fire are 10; rescue calls for filling stations are four; while rescue calls for other kinds of rescues remain three.

“Fire rescue calls received but fire extinguished before arrival of fire service men and engines are eight; false calls is eight; stand-by rescue calls is 40 and other miscellaneous rescue calls is 15”.

He lauded the residents of the state for their cooperation in 2021 and urged them to maintain the attitude in 2022 and beyond

The Chief Fire Officer also commended security agencies in the state for their supportive role in the smooth operation of the Service in 2021.

“I thank our people-oriented governor, His Excellency, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his huge investment and support to the Fire Service to enable it deliver on its mandates,” he said. (NAN)

