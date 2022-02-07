Enugu FA Chairman hails Senegal for breaking AFCON jinx

The Chairman of Enugu State Football Association (ESFA), Tony Ugwu, has commended the Teranga Lions of Senegal for emerging the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions.



Ugwu made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) in Nsukka on Monday, saying it was exciting that Senegal finally broke the AFCON jinx.

Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalty shootout after a barren regulation and extra time at the Olembe Stadium, Cameroon.



“The victory has added Senegal to the list of countries that have lifted the trophy,” Ugwu said.

He said although Egypt lost on penalties, the team gave a good account of themselves in the match.



“In football, penalty is unpredictable because the best player can miss a penalty any day any time.

“Both teams gave their best but God of soccer was on the side of Senegal,” he said.

The ESFA boss also lauded the Confederation of African Football for the success of the tournament.



According to him, the outcome of the tournament “showed a high level of good planning, teamwork and execution.

“I also commend countries that participated in the tournament for their spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism,” he said. (NAN)

