Sunday Ugwu, the Secretary of Enugu State Football Association, says the semi finals of the maiden edition of Chidi Ofo-Okenwa Under-13 Football Tournament will hold on May 1.

Ugwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu that the matches would take place at the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Young Stars FC of Iva Valley will take on N.D Academy of Garki in the first match by 7am while Golden Stars FC of Obiagu plays Black Stars FC New Haven in the second semi finals by 8.30am.

NAN reports that the tournament was organised by the FA in memory of its late Chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.

The finals will be played on May 22.

A total of 14 teams took part in the maiden edition of the U-13 football tournament. (NAN)

