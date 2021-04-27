Enugu FA announces date for Under-13 semi finals

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



 Sunday Ugwu, the Secretary of Enugu State Football Association, says the semi finals of the maiden edition of Chidi Ofo-Okenwa Under-13 Football will hold on May 1.

Ugwu told the News of (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu that the matches would take place at the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Young Stars FC of Iva Valley will take on .D Academy of Garki in the first match 7am while Golden Stars FC of Obiagu plays Black Stars FC New Haven in the semi finals 8.30am.

NAN reports that the organised the FA in memory of its late Chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.

The finals will be played on May 22.

A total of 14 teams took part in the maiden edition of the U-13 football . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,