The Chief Executive Officer, Benz Klinik, Enugu, Mr Eloka Onyia, says his company will assist the Enugu State Government to train 170 youths on digitised automobile repair.

Onyia made the disclosure on Thursday in Enugu, after a meeting with the Convener, Employability and Entrepreneurship Summit (EES), Mr Chukwuma Okenwa.

The German-trained and certified digitised automobile mechanic, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the company would offer the training free.

The chief executive officer said that 10 youths would be drawn from each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the youths will be taught how to repair exclusive and posh vehicles with the aid of computers and other modern hi-tech gadgets.

“This is a way of giving back to society and assisting government and families in reducing the high rate of youth unemployment in the state.

“We are taking only 170 trainees due to space, and to ensure that we can monitor their concentration while they learn.

“We are looking for people who must have finished secondary school for them to understand the hi-tech terms and be able to manipulate the computers and other hi-tech devices,’’ he said.

Onyia said that the duration of the training would be one year and some months because both the theoretical and the practical aspects would be taught.

He said that those interested should apply through the EES or the Enugu state Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) centre.

Benz Klinik, a leading digitalised auto-mechanic company in the South-East, is renowned for repairing latest exclusive and posh vehicles. (NAN)

