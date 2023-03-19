Enugu Election: INEC to reconvene Monday for declaration of governorship results 

By Maureen Atuonwu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the collation of results of the Enugu State Governorship Election and adjourned until Monday for declaration of the winner.

The INEC Returning Officer for the Election, Prof Ofo Iwe made the announcement on Sunday night after concluding the collation of results from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mr Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading with a wide margin in the gubernatorial election followed by his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr Chijioke Edeoga.

The returning officer said that the commission would reconvene by 8am on Monday.

Other major governorship candidates in the race are Mr Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (NAN)