Enugu-East Rally: APC, PDP, others drum support for Mbah

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu, Jan. 21, 2023 (NAN) Stakeholders and the people of Enugu East Senatorial Zone in Enugu State have adopted Dr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP (PDP) as their preferred governorship candidate ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial elections.

They openly ditched the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and other minority political parties.

They stated this during a well-attended rally of dignitaries and supporters across various political parties held in Enugu on Friday, tagged “Enugu East Senatorial District Endorsement Rally for Dr Peter Ndubuishi Mbah: Our Choice for Gubernatorial Election,”

The spokespersons of the various professional bodies and civil society groups pledged to work for the victory of Mbah at the polls, adding that they had already taken ownership of the project.

They Commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for honouring his words not only by adhering to the established zoning principle in the state but also for the choice of Mbah whom they extolled as the most outstanding, competent and dependable candidate among the candidates.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the rally and Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, said the zone would always show gratitude for the uncommon gesture.

Ubosi, who noted that the mammoth crowd gathered at the Michael Okpara Square for one reason, stated that the agenda was to inform the governor and the people of the state that the only gubernatorial candidate they recognise and would support was Mbah.

He recalled that Mbah had been enjoying massive endorsements, acceptance and support from different sections of the state, including traditional rulers and elder statesmen, which lent credence to the rally.

The chairmen of the six local government areas in the zone, said they attended the rally to reassure Mbah and the state of their support, saying they would deliver their local governments for the candidate.

The former governor of the old Anambra, Chief Jim Nwobodo, while expressing joy over the overwhelming support to the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer, maintained that feelers from the political atmosphere pointed that Mbah would win with landslide.

He commended the governor for his foresight and selfless commitment to the development of the state, urging him to disregard the few disgruntled elements hurling abuses on him because of his goodwill.

Describing Mbah as young, vibrant and intelligent, the elder statesman called on the people to avail themselves the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their permanent voter’s card and vote for the PDP.

In their separate speeches, representatives of the traders association, academics, traditional rulers of Enugu East Senatorial zone, religious bodies, the National Assembly, and the women’s wing, Mr. Steve Aniagu, Prof. Christian Ngwu, HRH Abel Nwobodo, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, Mr Ofor Chukwuegbo, and Mrs. Rita Mbah, respectively, disclosed their support for Mbah.

While enumerating the various empowerment programmes Gov. Ugwuanyi created to assist traders in the state, Aniagu explained that traders in the state had bought into the project, pledging that they would keep spreading Mbah’s outstanding message of hope among their members.

Prof. Ngwu, who commended the governor for being a man of integrity whose words are bankable, declared that the academic community had unanimously adopted Dr Mbah’s candidacy and keyed into the laudable governorship project.

For Rev. Edeh, who is also the State Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), promised that their teeming members would queue behind the PDP gubernatorial frontrunner on the election day.

Similarly, chieftains and supporters of the APC in the state rolled out drums in celebration of the gubernatorial candidate, saying they believed in Mbah’s ability to deliver good governance and transform the state if elected.

Addressing the people on behalf of the APC card-carrying members at the rally, a former state chairman of the party and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, disclosed that they resolved to support Mbah.

Nwoye said they adopted Mbah’s candidacy in spite being members of the opposition party because of the robust and excellent manifesto presented by him.

He said they had studied the contents of the manifesto of the PDP gubernatorial flag-bearer and found it exceptional for the development of the state.

Dr Nwoye, who is also a renowned lawyer, revealed that they were attracted to Mbah because of his integrity, character, capacity and ability to deliver exponential economic boom and change the face of the state.

He also emphasised that members of the APC in the state believed in competence and leadership qualities rather than party sentiments in the choice of who rules the state. (NAN)