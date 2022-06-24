Enugu East LG budgets N2.6bn for 2022

The Executive Chairman of Enugu East local government council, Mr Livinus Anike on Friday presented a budget of N2.6 billion for 2022 to the legislative council for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged budget of transformation, Anike said it was made up of N1.9 billion recurrent expenditure and N780 million capital expenditure.

He said that the budget was focused on ensuring socio-economic development of the people.

According to him, the budget will focus on construction and rehabilitation of roads and improvement of social services such as education and quality healthcare.

“It will also ensure procurement and distribution of 500KVA/300KVA transformers, extension of electricity supply to many locations, installation of solar-powered street lights and equipping security personnel.

“Other include the completion of multi-purpose hall at the council secretariat, improvement of the agricultural sector and human empowerment,” Anike said.

The chairman said that the budget represented a major step toward delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

In his remarks, the leader the legislative council, Mr Obumnaeme Ekeh, appreciated Anike for presenting a transformational budget, assuring of expedite passage.

The Traditional Ruler of Nike Kingdom, Mr Julius Nnaji, on behalf of Enugu East Traditional Rulers’ Council, commended Anike for enthroning good governance in the council.

He described the budget as a proof of the transparent system of his administration and demonstration of his commitment to transform the council.(NAN)

