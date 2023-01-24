Enugu CP tours INEC facilities, assures of peaceful, secured elections

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has carried out an assessment tour of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in eight local government areas in Enugu State.

The commissioner also reassured the people of the state of peace, security and safety before, during and after the period of the general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner by the state police spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner made the assessment tour on Monday

According to the CP, the assessment is part of measures to upscale security and ensure maximum fortification of INEC facilities (offices) in Enugu State.

“The INEC offices visited included Awgu, Aninri, Nkanu East, Nkanu West, Oji-River, Udi, Ezeagu and Uzo-Uwani.

”The commissioner commended police and other security operatives on duty as well as the security measures emplaced by INEC in most of the offices visited.

“He charged the security operatives to remain firm, resolute and decisively deal with and vehemently wade off any criminal incursions into the offices.

He said that anything in the contrary will not be accepted.

“The CP reassured residents, particularly electorate and stakeholders, of the readiness of the police and other security agencies to ensure that the general elections were conducted in an atmosphere of public peace, security and safety.

“This is even as he charged political gladiators in the state to remain civil and execute their electioneering activities in accordance with laid down rules and regulations,” he said.

The commissioner further calls on the good people of state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and supportive to the security agencies.

The CP urged residents to promptly report all criminal activities that could impede the current seamless electoral process in the state to the nearest police station.

“They can alternatively call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08098880172 or 08086671202 or send emails to [email protected],” he added. (NAN)