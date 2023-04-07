Enugu CP tasks promoted officers on crime reduction

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has tasked newly promoted senior police officers in the state to raise their productivity and ensure positive results in crime detection and prevention.

Ammani gave the charge on Friday in Enugu during the decoration of some of the newly promoted senior police officers.

Those decorated included two Assistant Commissioners of Police and four Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs).

He said promotion cones with higher responsibilities, which they must rise up to.

“It will be most expedient if you justify the promotion by putting in more hard work and dedication, as well as further serve God and humanity in your daily tour of duty,” he said.

Responding, ACP Emmanuel Obasi, who spoke on behalf of the newly decorated officers, thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of the promotion.

Obasi also thanked the commissioner of police and his management team for their support and admonishment.

“We pledge our commitment to rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation and humanity, as well as live up to expectations in order to justify the confidence reposed in us by this promotion,” he said.

Others decorated were ACP Tokoni Fiebai; and four CSPs, Okey Ediala, Emmanuel Ochasi, Kelvin Nwagu and Prisca Ezeh. (NAN)