The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered police anti-cult unit to fish out gun wielding cultists disturbing the peace of residents of the state.



Aliyu said this in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Wednesday.



According to Ndukwe, the commissioner’s directive follows shooting of a young man in Awkunanaw axis as well as other violent cult activities and clashes in the state especially in Enugu metropolis recently.



“The commissioner has ordered anti-cultism unit of the Command to conduct discreet investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book as well as other cultists at large,’’ he said.



He said that following call received at Awkunanaw Police Division today, June 3, at about 1p.m., alleging that a young man was shot by suspected cultists on Agbani Road, close to Garki Market in Awkunanaw, Enugu.



“Police operatives swiftly moved to the scene, secured and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is responding to treatment.

“Further development will be communicated on the incident,’’ he said. (NAN)

