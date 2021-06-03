Enugu CP orders anti-cult unit to fish out gun-wielding cultists

The Commissioner of Police in , Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered police anti-cult unit to fish out gun wielding cultists disturbing the peace of residents of the state.


Aliyu said this in a statement issued state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu Wednesday.


According to Ndukwe, the commissioner’s directive follows shooting of a young man in Awkunanaw axis as well as other violent cult activities and clashes in the state especially in Enugu metropolis recently.


“The commissioner has ordered anti-cultism unit of the Command to conduct discreet investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book as well as other cultists at large,’’ he said.


He said that call received at Awkunanaw Police Division today, June 3, at about 1p.m., alleging that a young man was shot cultists Agbani Road, close to Garki in Awkunanaw, Enugu.


“Police operatives swiftly moved to the scene, secured and rushed the victim to a nearby , where he is responding to treatment.
“Further development will be communicated the incident,’’ he said. (NAN)

