Enugu CP cautions against lawlessness, spread of falsehood

The new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has cautioned residents against lawlessness and spread of falsehood in the state.

Abubakar also called on commercial mini-bus and tricycle operators to be law-abiding and use the right channels to report or express their grievance over any incident, rather than take laws into their own hands.

This is contained in a statement, issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commissioner said that the warning become necessary in view of the serious lone accident involving a commercial mini-bus that occurred on Aug. 29 at about 10 am within Enugu metropolis.

“The commercial mini-bus driver on sighting police operatives on routine stop and search duty, along Unity Estate Road by Loma-Linda Estate, engaged the vehicle on reverse to evade operatives and in the process ran into a ditch.

“However, no casualty was recorded, while occupants of the commercial vehicle who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

“Unfortunately, some miscreants took advantage of the incident to cause a breach of public peace, by blocking the road and obstructing vehicular movements along Ziks Avenue, within the precinct of Uwani Police Station, Enugu,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the general public to disregard a malicious and unfounded video clip circulating on social media platforms, alleging that police operatives shot and killed the bus driver.

“Such a report is nothing but the product of mischief aimed at misinforming and misleading the public.

“To this end, the originators and peddlers of such falsehood have been cautioned to desist forthwith, as anyone caught will be made to face the full weight of the law,” he said. (NAN)

