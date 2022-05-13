Enugu CP assures PCN of partnership

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has assured the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Enugu State Chapter, of partnership to rid the state of quack pharmacists.

Abubakar gave the assurance on Friday while receiving members of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee of PCN Enugu State Chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit at Enugu Police Headquarters.

The Commissioner thanked the PSN Committee for the visit and their request for a robust partnership.

“Your request is in consonance with the policing vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Alkali Usman, especially as it concerns actualising the goals of the Community Policing Strategy of the NPF,” he said.

Earlier, the Leader, Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee of PCN, Mr Casmir Odo, solicited strengthened partnership with the police command.

Odo, also the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Enugu State Ministry of Health, urged the command to support the PSN especially in the area of enforcing the council’s regulations and checking quacks in the pharmaceutical industry.

The CP was joined in receiving of the PCN delegation by members of his management team, including DCP Samuel Titus (State Criminal Investigation Department (CID); DCP Soji Akinbayo (Operations) and ACP Stephen Okunade (State CID). (NAN)

