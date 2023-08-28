Enugu community pledges land for establishment of Naval Base

By Alex Enebeli

Ogurugu Community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State has pledged to donate land for the establishment of the proposed Naval Base in the state.

The community also said it would support naval operations in the area, when operational.

The Traditional Ruler of the community, Eze Emmanuel Egwuaba, made the pledge in his palace on Monday, when a joint Federal and State Government Committee visited the community.

Dep. Gov. Ifeanyi Ossai led the Enugu State committee, while Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi, the Chairman of the committee set up by the Navy to supervise the project, represented the Federal Government.

Egwuaba conveyed his people’s joy to the government for proposing to build a naval base in the community.

He expressed the hope that the project would boost the economy of the area.

He also opined that the facility would attract investors and other social amenities, such as hospital, schools and market, amongst others to the area..

Egwuaba said that the community had already resolved to cooperate and support the government by ceding their land and ensuring that the project was successfully executed.

“All of us in Ogurugu Community have resolved to support this project, and we want to assure the government that whatever is required from us, we will make it available.

“We have equally told the government that we have large hectares of land and ready to give out our land for this project.

“This project will have many positive impacts on the lives of our people and the general economy of this place.

“You know we are predominantly into agriculture and we produce food staples, such as rice, cassava and maize, amongst others,” the traditional ruler said.

He also said that the proposed naval base would open up the area, expand the economy and enable the community to move its farm produce to the market through the waterways.

“Ogurugu Community is made up of nine villages and we all share the same communal land and have agreed that whatever the government is planning here in Ogurugu we’re ready to support it.

“We have pledged to give our land for the project because it’s all about the development of our community,” Egwuaba said.

He further appealed to Gov. Peter Mbah to come and invest in agriculture in Ogurugu, saying that the community had fertile land for any agricultural initiatives.

The former Chairman of the LGA, James Ademu, said that the news about the proposed project had already brought together the different villages in the community in order to ensure maximum cooperation with the government officials.

He further disclosed that they had held several meetings in anticipation of the committee and arrived at a conclusion that they were ready to donate any part of the community land the Navy chose for the project.

“This project is going to help our people, empower us economically, and we will not take it for granted,” Ademu said.

Earlier, Onyemaobi appealed to the community to work in synergy with the military personnel that would be visiting the area from time to time by assisting them with necessary information.

Also, the deputy governor assured the community that the security and economic benefits of the naval base would serve the country as a whole.

He said that Ogurugu was strategic to the country’s economic growth during the colonial era.

He further disclosed that their visit was necessitated by the desire of the Nigerian Navy to commence the project immediately.

According to him, the success of the project will depend on how Ogurugu, Iga, Asagba and the entire Uzo Uwani council area give their support to the Navy.

Ossai said the naval establishment would include designated area for office buildings, training ground and residence.

He also said that the State Government would soon commence the process of acquiring land for the project. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

