Enugu community appeals to govt for social amenities

The people of Aguobu-Iwollo Autonomous Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday appealed to the government to provide them with basic amenities to make live better.

The people made the demand when they presented their Igwe-elect (traditional ruler-elect), Mr Christopher Aliozo, to the Chairman of the council area, Chief Chukwudi Ani, at the council’s headquarters in Aguobu-Owa.

The spokesman of the community, Chief Anthony Esimike, said that the community was in dire need of potable water. to save its residents from getting water from unhealthy sources.

According to him, we need good access roads that will make human movement and transportation of our farm produce to markets within the council area easy.

“We have electricity in the community but it is not evenly distributed. So, we are appealing for assistance to ensure the whole community has electricity, which will boost businesses in the community,” he said.

Esimike, however, extolled Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the peace and unity his administration had brought to the state and governance of the state.

“We are giving Gov. Ugwuanyi a big vote of confidence on the current security arrangement that has led to safety and security of the state,” he said.

On the presentation of the Igwe-elect, the spokesman noted that members of the community had maintained high level of peace and cooperation, leading to the election of Igwe-elect, Mr Christopher Aliozo.

Responding, Mr Chukwudi Ani, Chairman of Ezeagu Local Government Area, thanked members of the community for maintaining peace as well as recognising his office as overseeing all affairs of the council.

Ani said that the request for recognition and giving staff-of-office, certificate and other necessities of office to the Igwe-elect was the prerogative of the governor, which would get to him through the commissioner for chieftaincy affairs.

“Your pursuit will not end at my table. It has to get to the governor through the commissioner for chieftaincy affairs.

“You have to make similar presentation to the commissioner for chieftaincy affairs. Meanwhile, I will study your document and requests as well as minutes and forward a copy to the commissioner as well,” Ani said. (NAN)

