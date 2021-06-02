Enugu State on Tuesday commenced administering of second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine to protect residents, especially health workers, security men, the elderly and critical leaders, against the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government on March 8, received 65,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abuja.

The state-wide vaccination began across the state on March 19.

Flagging-off the exercise in Enugu, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, urged residents that took the first jab to endeavour to take the second jab to complete their dosage and “get protected’’.

Obi, however, reminded the residents to continue to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures, adding that the state government had continued to strengthen all COVID-19 responses and team work.

“Individuals in the state have a vital role to play in checkmating the spread of the pandemic even at the community level by always wearing their face masks.

“They are continuously advised to maintain social and physical distancing as well as avoid crowded social gatherings or events.

“Always washing your hands with soap under running water is vital now as it checks COVID-19 as well as other air-borne diseases,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government had continued to deepen and widen its COVID-19 stakeholder’s response and other epidemiological monitoring.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that our people are protected and the state governor, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is giving health workers all the necessary support,’’ he said.

Speaking, Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), said that the state has successfully concluded the administration of the first jabs of the vaccine.

Ugwu said that the state performed creditably well and is among the first seven states to achieve the mark of successfully administrating the first jab according to the quantity of dose made available.

“With the support of Gov. Ugwuanyi, we were able to reach out and got 33,800 persons vaccinated with the first jab within a record time.

“It places Enugu State as the best among the South-East states and other states,’’ he said.

Dr Okechukwu Ogbodo, who took the first shot in the state, said that the vaccine is safe and secured; adding: “Since I took the first jab I have not noticed any side effect’’.

Ogbodo, who is the Head of Enugu State Isolation Centre at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, urged those who took their first jabs to ensure they complete their dosage by taking the second jab.

“We have been monitoring one another at the centre and so far we have not noticed any side effect from any of our immediate staff and other health workers in the teaching hospital,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the ENS-PHCDA deployed 102 well-trained vaccination teams to Primary Health Care centres and established health centres in each of the 17 local government areas of the state for the exercise. (NAN)

