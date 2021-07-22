Enugu checkpoints attacks: 2 Policemen, 1 civilian feared dead, vehicle, motorcycle burnt

At least two policemen are feared dead and a patrol vehicle and motorcycle burnt during two checkpoints attacks and shootings within Enugu State on Wednesday evening.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the shooting, without giving details, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the scenes of the attacks within Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA) and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA on Thursday morning, saw the burnt vehicle and motorcycle.

The remains of the two policemen and civilian, allegedly killed by the -to-be identified gunmen, had been evacuated.

It was observed that had condoned and diverted traffic at the section of the Enugu-Amechi-Agbani , precisely in Obeagu-Amechi community, where the vehicle and motorcycle were burnt and human casualties recorded on Thursday.

The spokesman, however, said that information about the incidents at the two checkpoints within the two council areas is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have commenced. development be communicated, please,’’ he said.

However, an eyewitness and tricycle rider, Mr Obinna Nweke, who spoke to NAN on the incident at Obeagu-Amechi community, said that the shooting that started at about 5:30p.m. lasted for over an hour.

Nweke revealed that the checkpoint at the Obeagu Amechi community was manned by about 12 fully-armed policemen as he passed through the checkpoints three times while plying the route picking his passengers.

“What happened at the section of the at Obeagu Amechi community was like a war situation as the heavy shooting continued unabated and everybody had to run for safety.

“After the gun duel the and unknown gunmen around 7p.m., the whole Enugu-Amechi-Agbani was deserted,’’ he said.

Another eyewitness and a student, Mr Chimezie Okoh, said that he passed through the road at about 6:45 p.m. when the shooting had stopped at the Obeagu-Amechi community.

“Thank God, myself and motorcycle carrying me, are still alive and not hit by stray bullets emanating from the cross-fire.

“However, I saw a policeman whose head had been shattered with bullets and another policeman lying lifeless.

“And after passing a small bridge near the checkpoint, I saw a lifeless civilian, probably hit by stray bullet, in front of a building suspected to be a Church.

Efforts to get people’s reaction on what happened at the checkpoint at Amagunze community in Nkanu East LGA proved abortive as motorcycle operators plying the lonely route refused to comment on the incident. (NAN) 

