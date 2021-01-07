Enugu celebrates football icon, Christian Chukwu at 70

The Enugu State Government has congratulated iconic former Nigerian international football player and national coach, Christian Chukwu, on his attainment of 70 years.

said that the government and the people of the state were “indeed very proud of the immeasurable contributions of their great son to the development of the game of football both nationally and internationally’’.

“We recall with great delight the numerous contributions of Christian Chukwu to the game of football, including leading the Nigerian national team, The Green Eagles, as Captain to win their first ever African Nations Cup in 1980,’’ he said.